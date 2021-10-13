Julian Edelman Offers His Services To Red Sox Amid Playoff Run

Edelman thinks he can assist the Sox in one area

by

Julian Edelman is willing to come out of retirement, but not in order to help out Mac Jones and the Patriots.

Well, not really.

Although Edelman no longer is catching passes in Foxboro, he remains plugged into the New England sports scene. And one day after the Boston Red Sox punched their ticket to the American League Championship Series, the former Patriots wide receiver offered a helping hand to Alex Cora’s team.

“If you need a small ball pinch runner you know where to find me @RedSox,” Edelman tweeted Monday, coupled with a photo of himself wearing a Red Sox jersey.

We’ll have to wait and see if Edelman is granted a spot on Boston’s ALCS roster for the best-of-seven set against the Houston Astros.

