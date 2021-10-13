Final Bruins Roster Projection: Predicting Boston’s Opening Night Lineup

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins have finalized their roster, and it has become increasingly clear where all the pieces will be fitting.

Saturday will mark Game 1 of the Boston Bruins’ season, as they will take on the Dallas Stars at TD Garden. Since the 2021-22 NHL season officially began Tuesday, the Bruins already had to submit their 23-man roster to the NHL.

So, we know which players Boston will be choosing from to form its lineup. Let’s take a crack at how the Bruins will line up against the Stars.

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith

Jake DeBrusk–Erik Haula–Nick Foligno

Trent Frederic–Tomas Nosek–Karson Kuhlman

Scratch: Anton Blidh

— No surprise with the top line.

— Jack Studnicka’s fate seemingly was resting on how Charlie Coyle looked in his lone preseason game. Coyle looked fantastic, and down to Providence went Studnicka. The Bruins for months have wanted to use Coyle as the replacement for David Krejci, and that second line will get time to ride things out.

— A similar situation with the third line: The Bruins for a while indicated the desire to test that group together, and the DeBrusk-Haula-Foligno unit skated as a line pretty much every training camp practice. Like the second line, this group probably will receive time to figure things out.