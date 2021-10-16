NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox center fielder Kiké Hernández has completely dominated Major League Baseball’s postseason.

And Hernández continued to write his name in the record books with yet another milestone coming during Friday’s Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

Hernández recorded his third hit of Friday’s game on a fourth-inning double. It gave him 12 hits in the past four playoff games, which was a postseason record.

Kiké Hernández is the first player in MLB history to record 12 hits in a 4-game span in a single Postseason.



5-for-6

3-for-6

1-for-4

3-for-3 (so far tonight) — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) October 16, 2021

No player in MLB history has as many home runs (three) or RBIs (seven) in a four-game span during the postseason either, according to ESPN’s Stats & Info.

Hernández was a triple short of the cycle after his fourth-inning hit. His home run in the third started a three-run inning for the Red Sox, who held a 3-1 lead after four frames.

Hernández, as Red Sox fans may recall, recorded the most hits in a playoff contest (five) during Game 2 of the AL Division Series and recorded for the most hits in a two-game span (eight) during the early part of said series.