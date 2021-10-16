NESN Logo Sign In

Game 1 of the American League Championship Series has gone to the Houston Astros.

The hosts earned a 5-4 comeback win Friday against the Boston Red Sox thanks to a clutch home run from Astros shortstop Carlos Correa.

With the verdict, Houston claims a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

This wasn’t the redemption start Chris Sale had hoped for.

Sale was given the ball for Game 1 after two poor performances, but he got out of his outing having only allowed one run. Unfortunately, he made it just 2 2/3 innings after giving up five hits. It’s only Game 1, and no one will be harder on themselves about it than Sale, but with all the talk about adjustments he was coming into this game having made, this was rather disappointing. Especially because it led to eight pitching changes.

But it’s not all on the starters or bullpen. The offense got just three runs off nine hits and four walks. Not for lack of trying, with 10 collective strikeouts.