Game 1 of the American League Championship Series has gone to the Houston Astros.
The hosts earned a 5-4 comeback win Friday against the Boston Red Sox thanks to a clutch home run from Astros shortstop Carlos Correa.
With the verdict, Houston claims a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
This wasn’t the redemption start Chris Sale had hoped for.
Sale was given the ball for Game 1 after two poor performances, but he got out of his outing having only allowed one run. Unfortunately, he made it just 2 2/3 innings after giving up five hits. It’s only Game 1, and no one will be harder on themselves about it than Sale, but with all the talk about adjustments he was coming into this game having made, this was rather disappointing. Especially because it led to eight pitching changes.
But it’s not all on the starters or bullpen. The offense got just three runs off nine hits and four walks. Not for lack of trying, with 10 collective strikeouts.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Unfortunately, Correa had the highlight of the game. In a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning, the 27-year-old shortstop hit the 20th postseason homer of his career. It couldn’t have come at a better time, either, giving Houston its ultimate 4-3 lead.
— Kiké Hernández just won’t quit. He hit a 448-foot solo home run in the top of the third to get the Red Sox on the board and tie the game. This was right after he added another diving catch to his résumé, and he finished the game hitting 4-for-5 with two run and two RBI — which helped him set a new MLB record. He had another solo shot in the ninth to make it a one-run game, and was just a triple short of the cycle.
— José Altuve changed the game in the bottom of the sixth, blasting a two-run homer that tied the game at three runs apiece and accounted for his second run of the day.
WAGER WATCH
If you felt good about Boston’s chances in Game 1 there was money to be made. The Red Sox were +130 underdogs entering the game, and it would have taken a $140 bet on the Astros to make $100.
ON DECK AT NESN
The Red Sox and Astros play Game 2 of the seven-game series Saturday with first pitch slated for 4:20 p.m. ET. Nathan Eovaldi will get the ball for Boston, and you can watch pregame coverage on NESN starting at 3 p.m.