Matt Judon Once Thought Patriots Were ‘Stuck Up,’ Now Feels Differently

In a year’s time, Matt Judon has gone from being resentful of the Patriots to admiring the culture in New England.

Judon, a new Patriots fan favorite, has emerged as a locker ream leader and one of New England’s best players. The offseason free agent acquisition was a guest on the latest episode of Kyle Van Noy’s “Elite Eatz” YouTube series and was asked about his prior feelings about the Patriots.

“I didn’t know too many people on the team, honestly,” Judon said. “I thought everybody was, like, some stuck up… It was like the rich school that always won. Like, skip them dudes, man. Skip them dudes, for real.

“Little salt, little hate. But, coming in, then you see how these dudes work, how they prepare. And they take care of their bodies and they train. When I was in Maryland, it was, ‘Fa-sho, skip them.’ But, now that I’m out here, it’s like, ‘Man, I kinda like these dudes. They kinda cool. … Like, man, I coulda been over here the whole time.”

By the way: Judon also revealed that he doesn’t like macaroni and cheese.

He and the Patriots will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.