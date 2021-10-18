NBA Rumors: Celtics Fill Final Two-Way Roster Spot With Brodric Thomas

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics entered the final days of training camp with an open two-way roster spot, and they didn’t take long to fill it.

Boston on Monday signed free-agent guard Brodric Thomas to a two-way deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Thomas is an interesting story. He had an unconventional path to the NBA, arriving as a pro after one year at Southwestern Community College and three at Division-II Truman State University. He was undrafted in 2020, but hitched his wagon to the Houston Rockets, where he split time between the G League and the NBA. Because the Rockets were so bad, he got some run in the NBA with Houston.

He ended up joining the Cleveland Cavaliers to a two-way deal around the midway point last season, then re-signed with the Cavs last month shortly before camp. He was waived by Cleveland last week.

All told, Thomas has played in 32 NBA games (four with Houston, the rest with Cleveland), posting 3.9 points and 1.7 rebounds per game. He’s a solid defensive player, and had no issue playing at a high level in the G League, so he should get plenty of time to continue growing with the Maine Celtics.

The Celtics still have one roster spot to fill following Sunday’s waiving of Jabari Parker. They reportedly are eyeing an addition to the frontcourt with that spot.