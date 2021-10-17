NBA Rumors: Celtics Waive Jabari Parker; Now Eyeing Big Man?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics on Sunday reportedly cut Jabari Parker, and it appears there’s a specific intention in mind.

Parker’s contract was set to become guaranteed if the Celtics didn’t waive him before opening night, and with him set to become an end-of-the-bench player, Boston instead decided to move on, according to The Boston Globe.

That means the Celtics now have a vacant two-way roster spot available. Having already waived a number of camp invites, it appears the intention is to use that spot on a player outside of the organization.

According to NBA Insider Keith Smith, the uncertainty around Al Horford and Robert Williams has Boston thinking of adding a big man.

“There has been some buzz that the Celtics are looking at adding another big man, given the uncertainty of Al Horford’s early-season availability,” Smith tweeted Sunday afternoon. “Robert Williams’ recent knee soreness likely factors in here as well.”

Who, specifically, the Celtics would add is unclear, but the most logical possibility is Harry Giles, a fourth-year big man who was waived by the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

A move presumably could be coming soon, as the Celtics open the regular season Wednesday against the New York Knicks.