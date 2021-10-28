New Videos Of Bill Belichick From Jets Game Will Crack Patriots Fans Up

NESN Logo Sign In

If you ever go to a Patriots game, do yourself a favor and take some time to focus on Bill Belichick. You’ll be treated to some unintentional entertainment.

NFL Films on Tueseday shared two videos of Belichick from Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets. One shows the Patriots coach remaining hilariously stoic despite his team racking up points on the way to a 54-13 victory, while the other gives fans a look at how Belichick utilizes … his socks.

Take a look:

Belichick is a man with tricks up his socks ?



Game Day All Access Week 7 is out NOWhttps://t.co/IEH6Yjrq0Q pic.twitter.com/B2hdJvSgFZ — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) October 27, 2021

There must be a better way, right? Pockets, perhaps?

Belichick’s 3-4 Patriots will head to Los Angeles this weekend to face Justin Herbert and the 4-2 Chargers. During Wednesday’s news conference, Belichick offered nearly 800 words and roughly six minutes on what makes Brandon Staley’s team so good.