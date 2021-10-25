Patriots Snap Count Analysis: These Young Defenders Stepped Up Vs. Jets

NESN Logo Sign In

Breaking down snap counts and play percentages from the New England Patriots’ 54-13 win over the New York Jets on Sunday:

OFFENSE

— Mac Jones must have felt like he was back at Alabama as he watched the end of his resounding victory from the sideline. The Patriots sent in veteran backup Brian Hoyer for their final two drives, the first of which produced their seventh and final touchdown.

— Right guard Shaq Mason, who missed the previous two games with an abdomen injury, didn’t finish this one. James Ferentz played the final 16 offensive snaps. It’s unclear whether Mason could have continued if the outcome had not been already decided.

— Starting tackles Isaiah Wynn and Mike Onwenu both played every snap, but third tackle Justin Herron also saw extensive action as a jumbo tight end (14 snaps).

Most of Herron’s playing time came after Jonnu Smith left the game with a shoulder injury, leaving the Patriots with just one available tight end (Hunter Henry). But coordinator Josh McDaniels also got creative with the reserve tackle early on, occasionally subbing him in for Henry in two-tight end sets.

Inserting an extra O-lineman typically tells the defense to expect a running play, but the Patriots called play-action passes on each of Herron’s first two snaps, with one resulting in a 24-yard gain to Smith.