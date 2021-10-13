Patriots Promote Linebacker From Practice Squad To Fill 53-Man Roster

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots filled the final open spot on their 53-man roster Wednesday.

New England officially promoted linebacker Jahlani Tavai from its practice squad after two temporary elevations. Tavai takes the spot vacated by offensive tackle Trent Brown’s move to injured reserve.

Tavai joined the Patriots’ practice squad after being released by the Detroit Lions during final cuts. He was elevated to the gameday roster in Weeks 3 and 4, playing nine snaps on defense and 17 on special teams in losses to the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Drafted by then-Lions coach Matt Patricia in the second round in 2019, Tavai is part of a crowded Patriots linebacking corps that just added veteran Jamie Collins — another Lions castoff — last week. The 24-year-old was one of Pro Football Focus’s lowest-graded linebackers last season, ranking 80th out of 83 qualifiers.

The Patriots also signed former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis to their practice squad Wednesday. Davis, a 2016 second-round pick, started 42 games for Pittsburgh over five seasons.

New England is preparing to host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.