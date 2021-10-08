Patriots Mailbag: What Might Patchwork O-Line Look Like Vs. Texans?

New England’s O-line was in rough shape even before this rash of injuries and COVID issues. The Patriots have struggled to keep rookie quarterback Mac Jones upright this season — he’s taken close to a dozen hits in each of the last two games — and their rushing attack, expected to be a strength of the team, ranks among the NFL’s least effective.

The Patriots are lucky this game is against the lowly Texans.

What would it take to get Coach Scarnecchia to come back out of retirement again to coach up this OL?

I don’t know if Dante Scarnecchia has any interest in unretiring a second time, but the Patriots sure could use him. His old unit has struggled under the direction of Carmen Bricillo, who’s coaching an NFL position group solo for the first time in his career. (Bricillo and Cole Popovich were co-O-line coaches last season before Povovich left the team, reportedly over a COVID vaccine dispute.)

When will we see Malcolm Perry practice?

Perry is eligible to return from injured reserve, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the Patriots made this a pseudo-redshirt year for him. He’s still relatively new to the wide receiver position after starring as an option quarterback at Navy, and I can’t see him taking snaps away from any of New England’s top three wideout options (Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne). The Patriots might tell Perry to just sit back and learn this season, saving a roster spot and giving the second-year pro additional time to develop with the hope of him competing for a role in 2022.

What role is Nkeal in the offense? Bourne and Meyers have been outstanding, Agholor can?t be buried with all the money they paid, TEs will always be involved, so how does he slot back in with all that and be effective, I think Mac can unlock him, I?m just not sure how he gets in.

Harry basically took over the offensive snaps that had been going to Gunner Olszewski, playing a total of 15 snaps last week after coming off IR. He caught one pass on one target for 10 yards and also drew a defensive pass interference penalty. It was a quiet debut for the 2019 first-rounder.

Moving forward, I do think Harry’s skill set could be advantageous in red-zone opportunities, but I don’t see him becoming anything more than a complementary piece until he proves he can contribute on a consistent basis. Right now, I’d put him sixth in the pass-catcher totem pole behind the top three receivers and tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

can zack cox play on the offensive line?

I don’t think any of you want to see that.

Where is Stephenson as the running game slots to nowhere?

I was a little surprised Rhamondre Stevenson couldn’t crack the gameday roster last week even with James White lost for the season. He’s been doghoused every since he lost a fumble and blew a blitz pickup in Week 1, sitting out each of the last three games as a healthy scratch.

That benching made sense at the time, but J.J. Taylor hasn’t provided much reason for optimism in Stevenson’s stead. Taylor has just 5 yards on four carries and 3 yards on two receptions across his 19 snaps of offensive action this season, and his second-half fumble against Tampa Bay took at least three points off the board.

I’d give Stevenson another shot this Sunday.