NHL Norris Trophy Odds: Who To Pick For Unpredictable Award

The Norris Trophy has become a somewhat challenging award to peg the last few seasons.

How we look at defensemen in the NHL is evolving. Often, voters will vote based on the most offensively-gifted defensemen, which is why someone like John Carlson always seems to be in the conversation.

But as analytics have become more sophisticated and readily available, people are beginning to better evaluate defensemen, and how players like Carlson sometimes can be more of a hinderance to their team because they are so ineffective in their own zone.

Last season, it was New York Rangers blueliner Adam Fox who sort of came out of nowhere to win the award. He’s a household name now, but there’s value all over the place in an award that is so challenging to predict.

Cale Makar is the favorite at +350, a runaway when you consider the next closest, Fox and Victory Hedman, are +700, followed by Dougie Hamilton and Charlie McAvoy at +1200.

NORRIS TROPHY ODDS

Cale Makar +350

Adam Fox +700

VIctor Hedman +700

Dougie Hamilton +1200

Charlie McAvoy +1200

Jaccob Slavin +1700

Miro Heiskanen +1700

Roman Josi +1700

THE PICK

Jaccob Slavin (+1700) — Slavin is probably the best mixture of someone who could net you a decent payout without being borderline impractical of a wager. He’s popped up on Norris ballots every season minus his rookie year, finishing as high as fifth in 2019-20. A do-it-all defenseman, what could help Slavin’s case is how he performs this season without his usual partner Hamilton, now of the New Jersey Devils. Should the 27-year-old put up another 30-plus-point season while locking things down in the defensive zone, he will be firmly in the conversation. Use this transition to your advantage, because that will definitely be front of mind for voters when they case their ballots.

If you’re looking for other realistic picks that are down the board, Shea Theodore at +2000, plus Nate Schmidt and Ryan Ellis at +3000 are obvious reaches, but not out of the realm of possibility.