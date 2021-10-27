Patriots Practice Report: These Injured Players Were Back On Field

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some assorted notes and observations from Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice:

— The Patriots have been hit hard by injuries in recent weeks, but they had perfect attendance at their first practice of Los Angeles Chargers week.

Among those present Wednesday were linebacker Dont’a Hightower, who missed Sunday’s win over the New York Jets with elbow and ankle injuries, and tight end Jonnu Smith, safety Devin McCourty, right guard Shaq Mason and defensive tackle Carl Davis, all of whom left Sunday’s game with various ailments.

All of these players were participating during the brief portion of practice that was open to the media. We’ll learn more about their levels of participation when the Patriots release their first injury report of Week 8 later Wednesday afternoon.

— Also participating: cornerback Shaun Wade, who missed the previous three weeks with a concussion. That’s a positive sign for the rookie.

Head coach Bill Belichick said before practice that Wade is “trending in the right direction.”

“When he’s ready, he’s ready,” Belichick said.