Patriots Takeaways: Eight Things We Learned From Thrashing Of Jets

The New England Patriots blew the doors off the New York Jets on Sunday, cruising to a 54-13 win over their longtime AFC East rivals. Here are eight things we learned in that Week 7 matchup at Gillette Stadium:

1. The Patriots aren’t dead yet

In a game they absolutely needed to win, the Patriots delivered their most comprehensive performance of the season, dominating the Jets in all three phases. They scored on nine of their 10 possessions (excluding a few late kneeldowns), found the end zone seven times, racked up 554 yards of total offense, won the turnover battle 3-0 and led by double digits for the final 52 1/2 minutes.

Yes, it was against the Jets — and a Jets team that played most of the game with its backup quarterback, at that. But a victory this lopsided is impressive regardless of opponent. And the Patriots needed a performance like this after opening the season 2-4 and looking nowhere near authoritative in their most recent win over the Houston Texans.

“This was a game we needed to show us what we?re capable of,” said wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who threw a touchdown pass in the first quarter and caught a 46-yard bomb from Mac Jones in the fourth.

Now, the Patriots must maintain this momentum as they prepare for a road matchup with Justin Herbert and the 4-2 Los Angeles Chargers. A win over the Chargers — who were idle this week after being blown out by the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday — would bring them back to .500 and be an important step toward potential playoff contention.

2. The run game is humming

In the three games since they were held to -1 rising yards in a Week 4 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots have gone for 126, 120 and now a season-high 148 on the ground. This is the type of run-game production we expected from this team.

Damien Harris has been excellent, registering his second straight 100-yard performance and third of the season Sunday. He finished with 106 and two touchdowns on just 14 carries — a gaudy yards-per-carry average of 7.6. J.J. Taylor, who surprisingly got the gameday nod over rookie Rhamondre Stevenson, added two late scores of his own. Even Jones got in on the action, scrambling 13 yards for a first down on third-and-19.