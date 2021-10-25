What Jonathan Jones’ Season-Ending Shoulder Injury Means For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots reportedly will be without one of their top defensive backs for the rest of the 2021 season.

Starting slot cornerback Jonathan Jones will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery Monday, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The Patriots placed Jones on injured reserve before Sunday’s 54-13 win over the New York Jets.

#Patriots CB Jonathan Jones, who went on Injured Reserve last week, is set for shoulder surgery today, source said. He?s out for the season, a tough reality for NE?s secondary. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2021

With Jones now done for the season and Stephon Gilmore traded to Carolina, the Patriots are down two of their three projected starting corners, further taxing what already was a thin position group.

Myles Bryant, who played 86 percent of defensive snaps against the Jets after being promoted from the practice squad, projects as Jones’ primary replacement in the slot. Bryant tallied his first career sack and forced a fumble Sunday and also saw significant action at free safety following an injury to starter Devin McCourty.

Rounding out the Patriots’ cornerback group are starting outside corners J.C. Jackson and Jalen Mills, third-year pro Joejuan Williams, special teamer Justin Bethel and rookie Shaun Wade.

Wade has been sidelined for the last three weeks with a concussion and has yet to play a snap this season. Williams was a healthy scratch for two of the previous three games before returning to the lineup Sunday and registering three pass breakups.