Does ESPN’s N’Keal Harry Trade Suggestion Make Sense For Patriots?

The Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline is fast approaching, so get ready for a period of heightened speculation surrounding the New England Patriots.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell got the ball rolling Thursday with a proposal involving third-year receiver N’Keal Harry.

The trade would see Harry, the 32nd-overall pick in the 2019 draft, head to the Jacksonville Jaguars for edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson, the 20th pick in the 2020 draft. The deal also would involve the exchanging of multiple draft picks.

Harry, of course, publicly requested a trade during the offseason but eventually showed up to Patriots training camp, during which he excelled. However, a preseason injury landed him on injured reserve, and he’s been his typically unproductive self since returning in Week 4.

Here’s Barnwell’s take:

Let’s swap two disappointing first-round picks to places in which they might be able to thrive. Harry never seemed to settle in during his time in New England, and after failing to impress with Cam Newton in 2020, free-agent signings pushed him out of the rotation. The No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 draft only has two catches this season, but his 6-foot-4 frame could be valuable for a Jaguars team that doesn?t have a physical wideout with DJ Chark out for the season.

Chaisson was drafted by the now-deposed Dave Caldwell regime in Jacksonville, and while he entered the league as an exciting prospect and possible Anthony Barr clone, he has done little with the Jags. The No. 20 overall pick in the 2020 draft played about half of the defensive snaps last season, and despite moving into Year 2 for a defense that isn’t exactly filled with superstars, he has gotten similar playing time. Bill Belichick has a track record of trading for struggling high draft picks on defense and getting the most out of them; Chaisson would be the next in line.