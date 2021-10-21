Which Patriots Newcomers Are Meeting Expectations This Season?

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots’ offseason roster overhaul has yet to bear fruit.

Six games in, the new-look Patriots sit at 2-4, dangerously close to slipping out of the playoff chase with more than half the season still to play. So far, the sum of these new parts hasn’t been any more successful than the talent-deficient 2020 squad that finished 7-9.

But how have those parts performed individually? Ahead of the Patriots’ Week 7 matchup with the New York Jets, we broke New England’s nearly two dozen newcomers down into three groups: those who are exceeding expectations, those who are meeting expectations and those who are performing below expectations.

Note: This list doesn’t include players like Yasir Durant and Shaun Wade who were acquired late in the preseason or in-season pickups like Jamie Collins. 2021 draft picks are marked by asterisks.

EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS

*QB Mac Jones

Since beating out Cam Newton in training camp, Jones has been the NFL’s best rookie quarterback, easily outperforming draft mates like Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Justin Fields. He’s been accurate, played with good anticipation, earned the trust and respect of his teammates and displayed laudable toughness amid a barrage of early-season hits. There’s much room for improvement, of course, and no one would confuse Jones with an elite quarterback at this early stage of his career. But he looks like the real deal.

OLB Matt Judon

The Patriots’ highest-priced free agent addition in history is living up to his hefty contract. Judon has been New England’s best defensive player this season and one of the NFL’s most disruptive edge rushers. He’s tied for third in sacks (6 1/2), tied for second in tackles for loss (eight) and tied for fifth in QB hits (12).

WR Kendrick Bourne

Bourne is on pace to surpass or equal his career highs in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns. He’s developed a nice connection with Jones, who went right back to him for a 75-yard touchdown Sunday after a botched route by Bourne resulted in a Dallas Cowboys pick-six.