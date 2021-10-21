NESN Logo Sign In

It sounds as if Deshaun Watson could be a Miami Dolphin in a matter of days. Obviously, that’s a potentially major development for all other AFC Teams — including the New England Patriots.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle on Wednesday reported the Texans are nearing a blockbuster that would send Watson to Miami, with a trade possibly completed by the end of this week. He also reported that both teams are intent on finalizing a deal before the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline.

McClain did not offer insight into potential compensation for Watson, though the price for the superstar quarterback reportedly has been steep since he first requested a trade. Miami’s interest in a Watson trade dates back to last spring when the 26-year-old went public with his desire to leave Houston.

Most Watson trade speculation subsided after he was hit with 22 civil lawsuits alleging varying degrees of sexual abuse. Watson’s legal situation remains under investigation by both authorities and the NFL, but he nevertheless is on Houston’s 53-man roster and not on the commissioner’s exempt list. He has not played in a game this season.

At this point, there has been no indication that the NFL would prevent Watson from playing this season for any team, including the Texans. So, we’re going to proceed with the assumption that he’d be eligible to play for the Dolphins.

(By the way: We’re not going to talk much about current Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Obviously, a Watson trade would signal the end of his run in Miami. There reportedly is no guarantee he’d be part of the package sent to the Texans.)

So, what would a Watson-Dolphins trade mean for the rebuilding, 2-4 Patriots? First, let’s start with the on-field ramifications for this season.