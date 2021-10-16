Why Robert Williams Was Late Scratch For Celtics Vs. Heat

NESN Logo Sign In

Robert Williams was supposed to start at center for the Boston Celtics against the Miami Heat on Friday night.

Instead, they were more shorthanded than originally anticipated.

Following the loss in their final preseason game, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka explained that Williams was feeling a little soreness in right knee Thursday, which hadn’t subsided by shootaround Friday.

According to Udoka, the team took the safer route in keeping him sidelined to prevent further injury.

“He’ll be ready to go against New York,” Udoka said via Zoom.

The Celtics start their season on Wednesday against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.