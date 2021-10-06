Some NASCAR Fans Claim Race Was Fixed For Bubba Wallace Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Is it so hard to imagine Bubba Wallace winning a NASCAR Cup Series race on his own merits?

Some fans claim NASCAR rigged the YellaWood 500 playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway in Wallace’s favor Monday. Wallace earned the first NASCAR Cup Series win of his career and became the first Black driver since 1963 to enter victory lane in NASCAR’s top level. His historic achievement prompted celebrations from the auto racing and wider sports communities alike, but some fans claim Wallace didn’t deserve the victory.

Rigged race. Not a real win — ? ??? (@Ribamar96) October 5, 2021

rIGeD wInNeR. — 24byronfan (@real24byronfan) October 5, 2021

?? — Kevin K (@Kevin_Ksk9) October 5, 2021

FAKE WIN — poverty franchise owner (@mad_lll3) October 5, 2021

Win was given to you — Andy Plumley (@plumley_andy) October 5, 2021

Wallace is NASCAR’s only Black driver. Anyone care to guess why fans believe NASCAR engineered Wallace’s win? The timing to do such a thing would be odd, as he has been on the circuit for four years and started 143 races before finally winning one.