Stephon Gilmore Confirms Patriots Release With Heartfelt Message

The rumors are true: The New England Patriots have apparently decided to cut Stephon Gilmore.

ESPN reported Wednesday morning that New England released the star cornerback, who was on the physically unable to perform list. He later released a message on social media effectively confirming the news.

Gilmore and the Patriots were caught up in a major contract dispute, and although there reportedly was no acrimony over the summer, there was no end in sight to the dispute. Purely speculation, but one would think Gilmore’s “mixed emotions” are sadness from having to leave the Patriots but also relief that this contract dispute finally is over.

This all comes as the Patriots reportedly are trying to sign Jamie Collins for a third stint. It’s also worth mentioning the Patriots secondary looked mostly good Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so maybe that showed Bill Belichick there is life after Gilmore.

Who knows. What is clear, though, is the Gilmore era in New England, which saw him at one point be named Defensive Player of the Year, is over.