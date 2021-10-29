Twitter Absolutely Rips A.J. Green After Thursday Night Football Finish

Thursday Night Football certainly had an interesting ending.
The Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers took the field in what very well could end up as a playoff preview and didn’t disappoint with the game coming down to the very last play.
It just was a weird play.
After the Cardinals defense came up with a gutsy stop on the goal line against the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers, Kyler Murray led Arizona all the way down the field with a three-point deficit. Well within field goal range, the Cardinals went for the touchdown but it appeared as though A.J. Green and Murray just weren’t on the same page.
Rasul Douglas picked off the pass for the Green Bay walk-off win and Twitter had a field day.
Well, that’s definitely one way to lose an undefeated record.