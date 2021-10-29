Twitter Absolutely Rips A.J. Green After Thursday Night Football Finish

NESN Logo Sign In

Thursday Night Football certainly had an interesting ending.

The Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers took the field in what very well could end up as a playoff preview and didn’t disappoint with the game coming down to the very last play.

It just was a weird play.

After the Cardinals defense came up with a gutsy stop on the goal line against the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers, Kyler Murray led Arizona all the way down the field with a three-point deficit. Well within field goal range, the Cardinals went for the touchdown but it appeared as though A.J. Green and Murray just weren’t on the same page.

Rasul Douglas picked off the pass for the Green Bay walk-off win and Twitter had a field day.

Phenomenal game by the @packers. They showed me something because I didn?t think they?d pull it out without Adams AND Lazard. Very impressive. But what the hell was AJ Green thinking? You?re a WR running that route in the end zone. How do you not even LOOK for the damn pass? — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 29, 2021

Kyler to AJ Green pic.twitter.com/R0IHm2L02n — Dan Passapera (@danpassapera) October 29, 2021

WHY DID AJ GREEN JUST QUIT PLAYING IN THE MIDDLE OF THE ROUTE??? KYLER'S THROW HAD TD POTENTIAL. WHAT A WAY TO BLOW A GAME, TAKING AARON RODGERS AND THE GREEN BAY OFFENSE OFF THE HOOK. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 29, 2021

AJ Green when the game winning pass is thrown at him pic.twitter.com/IKa2HjwlcU — Scenario (@NewDemonTime) October 29, 2021

AJ Green when that ball went in the air pic.twitter.com/CRQbHLLIg0 — BetMGM ? (@BetMGM) October 29, 2021

AJ Green on that last throw by Kyler Murray! pic.twitter.com/OZ2p5YVM9b — Jeff Kelton ? (@AngelsBruh27) October 29, 2021

Well, that’s definitely one way to lose an undefeated record.