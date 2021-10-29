Bruce Cassidy Offers Optimism After Bruins Drop Two-Game Road Trip

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins began their recent two-game road trip with one loss in four games this season. But they’re returning to Boston at .500.

After consecutive losses to the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes on a back-to-back, the Bruins now sit at 3-3, hitting an offensive lull early in the year.

For what it’s worth, both road opponents remain undefeated, off to great respective starts this season. Bruce Cassidy was cognizant of that after the loss, and reflected on the games Thursday night.

“We lost both games so the big picture, you know, you are what your record says you are, right? Somebody said that. Yet I think both games are very winnable,” Cassidy told reporters at TD Garden.

“A little bit of puck luck today we would have come away with two points. The end of the game might have been different because they’re obviously protecting the lead so they’re not pushing as hard. Yesterday, I think there was some turning points for us. We could have done better offensively. And we didn’t and they did. So like I said, I loved their compete today. We were ready to play. We knew we were in for a good solid hockey game and we got one, but I don’t think we shied away from any of that, we just didn’t finish well.”

Boston outshot Carolina 33-24, but couldn’t execute and went 0-for-5 on power play opportunities.

The Bruins will look to work out the offensive wrinkles before a rematch against Florida on Saturday back home.