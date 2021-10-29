Patriots Mailbag: Trade Deadline Targets, X-Factor DB, O-Line Outlook

It’s unclear whether the Rams are even considering moving Long — Rochell now is banged up, so they might want to keep the depth — but he would make sense as a Patriots target.

@thisryanjackson

Do you think Shaun Wade will be given a significant chance in the secondary? If he was so good in the slot in college, why does every team want him outside?

I don’t know how the Patriots plan to use Wade, nor how the former Ohio State star will look once he gets out on the field. But I do know he’s an important X-factor in this Patriots cornerback group.

Wade, who sat out the first four games as a healthy scratch and the last three with a concussion, could solve a lot of New England’s depth issues here if he can return and quickly contribute in the coming weeks. He’s back practicing this week for the first time since early October but has been a limited participant, suggesting he might be cleared for full contact just yet.

It’s probably not smart to expect too much from a player who wasn’t drafted until the fifth round, was traded before the end of his rookie preseason and has yet to play a regular-season NFL snap, but Wade was considered a potential top-10 prospect entering his final season with the Buckeyes, excelling in the slot before a move to outside cornerback that wound up backfiring.

Since joining the Patriots, he’s received praise from head coach Bill Belichick, safety Adrian Phillips and, most recently, cornerback Jalen Mills, who said Thursday that Wade is “going to be a great addition.”

Jalen Mills on Shaun Wade: "I think he's gonna be a great addition."



Wade, a rookie, returned to practice yesterday after being out multiple weeks with a concussion. pic.twitter.com/3rpHQaPGGA — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) October 28, 2021

It is odd, Ryan, that both the Baltimore Ravens and the Patriots used Wade almost exclusively as an outside corner during the preseason, which makes projecting his potential role a bit difficult. We’ll see if he’s good to go for Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Wade’s impact (or lack thereof) could influence how New England approaches the deadline. If Belichick believes he can become a regular contributor in a position group that now has lost Stephon Gilmore and Jonathan Jones, maybe the Patriots can get by without external reinforcements. If not, they’ll probably need to make some sort of move here, via either trade or free agency.

The Patriots did make two minor additions earlier this week, signing veteran corners Brian Poole and De’Vante Bausby to their practice squad.

@pattycakesburn

Who’s someone from the Pats you’re seeing on tape that probably isn’t getting the love they deserve?

I shouted him out in a previous mailbag, but Phillips has been very good at safety this season. I also like what I’ve seen lately from linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, who looks like he’s elevated his game in the final year of his rookie contract.