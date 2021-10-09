Twitter Has Field Day With Broadcast Error After Kiké Hernández Homer

Boston Red Sox center fielder Kiké Hernández tied Friday’s American League Division Series game with a solo home run in the fifth inning, but you may not have known it was him based on the FS1 broadcast.
That’s because the post-home run graphic featuring the distance (393 feet) and velocity (105 mph) forgot to add “Kiké Hernández” so it instead read: “First Last Name.”
Well, given the fact that Twitter is the place that picks up on mistakes quicker than anywhere else, there were plenty of people that poked fun at the FS1 broadcast for the miscue.
Fortunately for FS1, they didn’t have to wait too long to make up for the miscue as J.D. Martinez hit a three-run home run later in the fifth inning to give the Red Sox a 8-5 lead.