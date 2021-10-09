Twitter Has Field Day With Broadcast Error After Kiké Hernández Homer

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox center fielder Kiké Hernández tied Friday’s American League Division Series game with a solo home run in the fifth inning, but you may not have known it was him based on the FS1 broadcast.

That’s because the post-home run graphic featuring the distance (393 feet) and velocity (105 mph) forgot to add “Kiké Hernández” so it instead read: “First Last Name.”

Well, given the fact that Twitter is the place that picks up on mistakes quicker than anywhere else, there were plenty of people that poked fun at the FS1 broadcast for the miscue.

MY FAVORITE PLAYER, FIRST LAST NAME, TIES IT UP pic.twitter.com/aAKjG8Wa4y — Garrett Whitlock Fan Club (@WhitlockSzn) October 9, 2021

What a clutch home run from First Last Name! pic.twitter.com/DLzqAu7fVi — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) October 9, 2021

Dodgers legend First Last Name pic.twitter.com/45Whb9foVY — Bryan Kephart (@thundercrat) October 9, 2021

this First Last Name guy might have a future in the bigs pic.twitter.com/fdiw6V7JQR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 9, 2021

this is great, First Last Name was my postseason MVP pick pic.twitter.com/9wm8MUIw8y — keithlaw (@keithlaw) October 9, 2021

Been a long time since I bought a player?s jersey but I think it?s time pic.twitter.com/udsh76EACW — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) October 9, 2021

Fortunately for FS1, they didn’t have to wait too long to make up for the miscue as J.D. Martinez hit a three-run home run later in the fifth inning to give the Red Sox a 8-5 lead.