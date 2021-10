NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers went deep with a home run during the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals.

The slugger sent one flying past the Washington outfield helping Boston obtain the first score of the game, giving them a 1-0 lead in the bottom half of the frame.

Ding dong, Devers is here! ? pic.twitter.com/a00FckT42P — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 2, 2021

Devers adds another dinger to his resume, bringing his home run total to 36 for the 2021 season.