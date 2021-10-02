NESN Logo Sign In

Rob Gronkowski is missing his Week 4 homecoming in New England, but he could be out much longer than that.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end did not travel with his team to face the Patriots after suffering a rib injury during a Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He returned to the game, but now it looks as though the ailment is more severe than originally thought.

“We held out hope all week that Gronk would be ready,” a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Saturday. “He’s a different breed.”

Gronkowski on Friday was listed as doubtful to face the Patriots despite initial X-rays being negative, but as reported by Schefter, further MRI tests revealed multiple fractures.

The 32-year-old didn’t practice with the Buccaneers all week until some limited participation Friday.