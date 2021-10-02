MLB Playoff Picture: Red Sox, Yankees Have Simple Paths To Wild Cards

NESN Logo Sign In

For what feels like the 1,000th time this season, the Boston Red Sox are in control of their own destiny.

Thanks to a win Friday night against the lowly Washington Nationals, coupled with some help across the country from the Los Angeles Angels, the Red Sox have a clear path to the Wild Card Game that is completely in their hands.

The task? Win their final two games.

Here’s where the American League wild card situation stands after Friday’s action.

1. Yankees, +1

2. Red Sox

3. Mariners, 1 GB

4. Blue Jays, 1 GB

So, what this all means:

— The Red Sox have two more games against the Nationals this weekend, and provided they win just one of them, they will guarantee that their regular season is extended. If Boston goes 1-1 the next two games, and the Mariners and/or Blue Jays win out, then a Game 163 (and maybe even 164) could be necessary.