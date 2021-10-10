What Nick Folk Was Thinking About Before Game-Winning Field Goal

Folk was 4-for-4 on field goals

The Patriots stole a win Sunday, and Nick Folk played a major role in the heist.

New England’s kicker missed an extra point against the Texans but also converted on all four of his field goal attempts. Folk nailed a pair of 52-yarders that kept the Patriots in the game, and eventually kicked a game-winning 21-yard in the final minute.

Here’s the final kick:

During his postgame press conference, Folk revealed what was going through his mind before the game-winner.

“Thinking of my routine, what I gotta do to be ready,” Folk said. ” … Get ready for a kick.”

Folk acknowledged that Mac Jones and the Patriots offense did much of the work before his big moment.

“They just put a great drive together,” Folk said. “I just told them at the end, ‘Way to finish it.’ Cause that was all on them. They did a great job of finishing it. … Great way to end the game, seven-minute drive.”

Folk is now 14-of-15 for field goals on the season.

He and the Patriots will face the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

