What Nick Folk Was Thinking About Before Game-Winning Field Goal

The Patriots stole a win Sunday, and Nick Folk played a major role in the heist.
New England’s kicker missed an extra point against the Texans but also converted on all four of his field goal attempts. Folk nailed a pair of 52-yarders that kept the Patriots in the game, and eventually kicked a game-winning 21-yard in the final minute.
Here’s the final kick:
During his postgame press conference, Folk revealed what was going through his mind before the game-winner.
“Thinking of my routine, what I gotta do to be ready,” Folk said. ” … Get ready for a kick.”
Folk acknowledged that Mac Jones and the Patriots offense did much of the work before his big moment.
“They just put a great drive together,” Folk said. “I just told them at the end, ‘Way to finish it.’ Cause that was all on them. They did a great job of finishing it. … Great way to end the game, seven-minute drive.”
Folk is now 14-of-15 for field goals on the season.
He and the Patriots will face the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.