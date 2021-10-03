What Tom Brady Texted Bucs Teammates After Week 3 Loss To Rams

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s safe to assume the Buccaneers will be highly motivated when they take the Gillette Stadium turf Sunday night.

In fact, Tom Brady reportedly started to fire up his teammates well before the highly anticipated Week 4 matchup in Foxboro.

The dynamic between Brady and teammates was the subject of one segment during the latest episode of ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown.” Within the package, Tampa Bay tight end Cameron Brate revealed Brady texted the Bucs the following Muhammad Ali quote after their Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams:

“Only a man who knows what it is like to be defeated can reach down to the bottom of his soul and come up with the extra ounce of power it takes to win when the match is even.”

Of course, Bucs players probably didn’t need an inspirational text to get themselves in the right frame of mind for their matchup with the Patriots. Everyone on that roster surely knows what Sunday night’s game means to the best player in New England franchise history.