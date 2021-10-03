Yankees Already Giving Red Sox Bulletin Board Material For Potential Matchup

NESN Logo Sign In

There are two ways the New York Yankees could face the Boston Red Sox this week: In a potential tie-breaker game, or in the American League Wild Card Game.

If it’s the former, they might’ve just given the Sox some bulletin board material.

The Red Sox and Yankees, both 91-70, enter the final day of the regular season with the top two AL Wild Card spots. Boston leads New York by virtue of holding the tiebreaker, so if both teams win Sunday, the Wild Card Game will be played Tuesday at Fenway Park.

However, if the Red Sox and Yankees lose and the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners win, there will be a four-way tie for the wild card spots. In such a situation, the Yankees would get to choose who they play: The Red Sox at Fenway, or the Blue Jays in Toronto.

They already had to submit their request, and guess who they chose?

Fun little subplot amid the chaos that's about to unleash itself in less than three hours: If there is a four-way tie for the AL wild card, the Yankees will go to Fenway to play the Red Sox. That was their choice. They could have chosen to go to Toronto instead and play the Jays. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 3, 2021

Perhaps the thought is they would be able to avoid Chris Sale, who is pitching Sunday, if they play the Red Sox. In all likelihood, the Jays would trot out Robbie Ray, an AL Cy Young candidate who will be rested by Monday. Ray was pounded by the Yankees in his last start, though.