Pedro Martinez appears to have a lot of confidence in the 2021 Red Sox.

Boston is set to begin its American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night after the Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees in the A.L. Wild Card Game.

Martinez was part of the memorable 2004 Red Sox team that broke an 86-year curse, came back from a 3-0 deficit against the Yankees in the A.L. Championship Series and swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series, so he certainly knows a thing or two about overcoming the near-impossible.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner took to Twitter to offer up an explanation as to what the Red Sox will do heading into Game 1 and why they’ll be able to “give anybody knuckles.”

“The @RedSox will build momentum based on the opportunity they just earned by beating the Yanks. They have enough experience, and enough talent to give anybody knuckles.”

There is a lot of October experience on the roster, and it will be crucial for the Red Sox to use all of it and then some Thursday night.

Game 1 is set to begin at 8:07 p.m. ET.