Red Sox ALDS Roster: Boston Unveils 26-Man Group That Will Face Rays

The most notable inclusion is Martinez, who missed the Wild Card Game victory over the New York Yankees with a sprained ankle. He tested it out Wednesday and was going to be reevaluated Thursday morning, so the Red Sox must have liked what they saw enough to trust that he will be able to play at some point in the series.

Sale, obviously, returns after getting omitted from the Wild Card roster since he wasn’t going to be used.

The Red Sox went pitcher-heavy with their Wild Card Roster, so some position players were omitted. In short, the Red Sox added Sale, Martinez, Pérez and Santana, while Matt Barnes, Jonathan Araúz, Connor Wong and Jarren Duran were removed.

Hirokazu Sawamura and Darwinzon Hernandez still are not on the roster.

Game 1 of Red Sox-Rays is set for 8:07 p.m. ET. The game will air on FS1, but NESN will have an hour of pregame coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET, plus an hour of postgame coverage immediately following the final out.