There were a couple candidates that would have made sense for the 2021 World Series MVP. But Jorge Soler was just so clutch for the Braves.

En route to Atlanta’s 7-0 win, the outfielder crushed a three-run homer to get the offense going in the third inning of Game 6. Clearly, the Braves never looked back as they earned their first championship since 1995 and fourth in franchise history.

But Soler was just that great throughout the series.

All three home runs he hit over the course of six games against the Houston Astros gave Atlanta the lead. He’s the sixth player in Major League Baseball history with that many go-ahead home runs in the World Series, with the standalone record set at four, per ESPN Stats & Info.

And to think Soler was traded to the Braves for a prospect on July 30. Things are much different three months later.