Twitter Erupts After Braves’ Jorge Soler Moonshot, Ensuing Celebration

Jorge Soler is having himself a World Series.
The Atlanta Braves outfielder has been absolutely mashing during the World Series and struck again Tuesday night as Atlanta looks to close out the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.
Soler crushed his third home run of the World Series in emphatic fashion during the top of the third inning to give the Braves an early three run lead in the potential series-clincher. With the home run Soler also tied the Braves record for most home runs by a player in a single World Series.
Twitter seemed to loved long ball and Soler’s ensuing celebration.
The ball may not have landed yet.