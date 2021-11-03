Twitter Erupts After Braves’ Jorge Soler Moonshot, Ensuing Celebration

NESN Logo Sign In

Jorge Soler is having himself a World Series.

The Atlanta Braves outfielder has been absolutely mashing during the World Series and struck again Tuesday night as Atlanta looks to close out the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

Soler crushed his third home run of the World Series in emphatic fashion during the top of the third inning to give the Braves an early three run lead in the potential series-clincher. With the home run Soler also tied the Braves record for most home runs by a player in a single World Series.

Twitter seemed to loved long ball and Soler’s ensuing celebration.

That ? that Jorge Soler hit tonight just entered outer space!!!! Damn!!! — Chris Boehme (@Cboehme2) November 3, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: NASA just released this photo from Mars. It?s the home run ball from Jorge Soler. #WorldSeries #BattleATL pic.twitter.com/FaRKpHPHSx — Gearis Herndon (@HerndonGearis) November 3, 2021

The baseball ?? Jorge Soler hit just showed up at my front door. #WorldSeries — Robert McKenzie?? (@steelers1288) November 3, 2021

The Jorge Soler homer just landed in Austin. pic.twitter.com/uD3ixLWaFk — Tyler McDonough? (@TM_Swish) November 3, 2021

can you believe that NASA is launching a telescope just to retrieve that jorge soler homer https://t.co/6iTegpzLlF — Hannahkkah (@hbro36) November 3, 2021

You can?t even hit a homer in MLB: The Show much longer than the moonshot Jorge Soler cranked. Good God that ball was absolutely destroyed. #BattleATL #WorldSeries — d?Arnaudvember Keviñ in the World Series (@SmashvilleKP) November 3, 2021

The ball may not have landed yet.