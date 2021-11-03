Braves Win World Series Title After Game 6 Victory Vs. Astros

NESN Logo Sign In

The Atlanta Braves claimed the organization’s first World Series title since 1995 on Tuesday night after a Game 6 win over the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

Jorge Soler hit a three-run bomb to give the Braves an early lead before Freddie Freeman added a pair of RBIs, including a seventh-inning home run, to lift Atlanta to a 7-0 victory.

It was the third home run of the World Series for Soler.

The Astros were limited to six hits in Game 6. It was the first time a team was shut out in a World Series-clinching game since 2005, per the FOX broadcast.

Braves starting pitcher Max Fried threw six scoreless innings while scattering four hits with six strikeouts. He was the first starter to ever record six strikeouts, zero walks and zero runs in a World Series-clinching game, according to MLB Stats.

Tyler Matzek came on in relief of Fried and threw two innings while allowing one hit. Will Smith earned the ninth-inning save.

Houston starter Luis Garcia was pulled after allowing three runs on two hits and a walk in 2 2/3 innings.