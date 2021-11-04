Ime Udoka Gushes Over Al Horford’s Two-Way Impact For Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

Al Horford certainly hasn’t missed a step since rejoining the Boston Celtics.

The rejuvenated big man arguably has been Boston’s most consistent player to open the young season and also has been getting it done on both ends of the court.

Horford entered Wednesday’s night’s bout with the Orlando Magic leading the league in blocks per game with 3.2 to go along with a steady 14.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

The 35-year-old continued his all-around start to the season recording his fifth double-double of the new campaign in the squad’s 92-79 win over the Magic while also chipping in 12 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka didn’t shy away from praising the veteran after the big win.

“Al’s been great, I’ve talked about it quite a bit. We rely on him to do a lot of different things. He can score in different areas, initiate offense from the top or post and that was some of the same tonight. We mentioned we wanted to get him in the middle against the zone,” Udoka said. “Al’s been doing what he’s done for the last few years. A night where he scores 12, gets 12 rebounds not huge numbers offensively but impacts the game with his seven assists and by blocking shots all year. So he’s doing it on both ends. We’re asking him to do a lot, guard perimeter guys and also be one of our best help defenders and he’s done that. Tonight was more of the same.”

Horford has done a little bit of everything so far this season for the C’s and will be leaned upon heavily as the squad looks to make it two wins in a row Thursday against the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat.