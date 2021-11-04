Jaylen Brown Responds To Marcus Smart Criticism On Ball Movement

NESN Logo Sign In

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown led Boston to a much-needed win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, and spoke to the media for the first time since teammate Marcus Smart seemingly criticized Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Smart on Monday pleaded for more from Brown and Jayson Tatum while specifically noting Boston’s late-game ball movement in a collapse against the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka didn’t seem to take issue with Smart’s comments, acknowledging he said things that have been talked about amongst the group previously.

It reportedly led to a player’s-only meeting, although Udoka downplayed the severity of said gathering.

Well, Brown seemingly tried to put an end to the narrative Wednesday. He essentially took the high road and acknowledged he does, in fact, have aspects to improve on — especially in terms of the facilitator role.

“I could do a lot of things better,” Brown said during a postgame video conference after the Celtics’ win over the Magic. “Trying to find ways to get guys going. Talking to Jayson (Tatum), trying to find ways to get him going. Just making our teammates better. And I think that’s part of the being a leader and things like that. I still have a lot of growth to do that I’m actively working on, but that’s my challenge. I’m

focusing my energy on that. So just continuing to watch and get better and see how I can make my teammates better.”

Brown finished with a game-high 28 points on 10-for-17 shooting with three assists for the Celtics. Tatum added an identical three assists while Boston, as a team, compiled assists on 24 of its 33 made field goals.

The Celtics return to the floor on the second night of a back-to-back against the Miami Heat on Thursday.