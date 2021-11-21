Celtics’ Ime Udoka Looking For Bench To ‘Step Up’ After Late Collapse

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics looked to be in total control Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder but when the bench came in late things started to change.

The Celtics at one point held a 25-point lead, but with just over 10 seconds remaining saw that lead sitting at just five which forced Boston head coach Ime Udoka to get the starters back in to finish the game off.

Boston did just that and took down the Thunder, 111-105, in the second night of a back-to-back. But when the bench saw an increased opportunity late, they weren’t able to take advantage of it.

To put it context, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart each finished with a plus/minus above 20 on Saturday. While Bruno Fernando, Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard and Brodric Thomas all saw one minute of action in garbage time and all finished with a minus seven ratings. Aaron Nesmith lead the way with a minus 14 rating in just 10 minutes.

This isn’t the first time the Boston bench has blown a lead this season and after the game Celtics head coach Ime Udoka discussed what he’s seeing out of the group right now.

“We’re looking for that right lineup. Guys didn’t shoot it well off the bench tonight. (Josh Richardson) has kind of been a constant there and as we’ve mentioned Dennis being in the starting lineup is taking away our bench scoring of course,” Udoka said. “It’s somewhat expected with the people we have out, shifting guys into different roles. But you have to come in and be aggressive anyway. We’d like to keep Jayson and Dennis on the court for most of the time and initiate offense with those guys. We’re looking for guys to step up and be consistent and we need to find them.”

Although there certainly was frustration with the bench play after the win, Udoka did have praise and respect for what the Thunder were able to do late Saturday.