Derek Forbort Continues To Impress, Potting Two Goals In Bruins Win

Forbort keeps delivering for the B's

Derek Forbort has been an offensive machine from the blue line so far this season.

The Boston Bruins were able to win their third game in a row Saturday night when they took down the Philadelphia Flyers by a 5-2 score. Derek Forbort was able to provide two of those goals.

The defenseman now has four goals on the season and looks to more than just the defensive presence he was expected to be.

For more on Forbort’s impressive season so far, check out the “Best Comeback” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

