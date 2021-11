NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are on a hot streak as of late.

Boston defeated the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night with a 5-2 win. The victory marks their third in a row.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy shared his thoughts on the team?s win after the game, giving credit to the group’s secondary scoring.

For more on what Cassidy had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by New England Toyota.