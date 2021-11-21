Celtics Wrap: Boston Finishes Back-To-Back Sweep With Convincing Win

BOSTON — The Celtics ended their back-to-back in style.
Boston controlled the action against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night essentially from start to finish as it won its second straight game and fourth of its last six, 111-105 at TD Garden.
The Celtics improved to 9-8 on the season, while the Thunder dropped to 6-10.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Ball movement. Ball movement. Ball movement.
The Celtics were sharing the rock like it was going out of style Saturday night to the tune of an impressive 28 assists. Boston started strong with 11 assists in the first quarter, and smoothly maintained that momentum throughout the rest of the game against the young Thunder.
Boston entered the game averaging 22.6 assists per night and Saturday was its second-most dimes in a game so far this season. The Celtics were locked in from the jump and played arguably their best all-around team game of the young season.
Marcus Smart led the way with eight assists, but Al Horford wasn’t far behind with seven of his own. Dennis Schröder also chipped in six assists in the win.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Jayson Tatum was the star of Boston’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday and didn’t miss a beat in the second night of the back-to-back. Tatum led the game with 33 points but also contributed in other areas with eight rebounds, five assists and even got a wild block on Thunder forward Lu Dort.
— Schröder continued to shine in Jaylen Brown’s absence. The Celtics guard finished with 29 points to go along with his six assists and four rebounds. Schröder now has scored 20 or more points in six of Boston’s last eight games and certainly looks comfortable with the first team.
— Smart and Grant Williams both deserve this spot for the Celtics. Smart did a little of everything for Boston finishing the night with seven points and eight assists, but also was key on the defensive end shutting down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Williams impressed as well and had one of his finer games of the season. The forward finished with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting and eight rebounds.
