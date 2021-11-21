Celtics Wrap: Boston Finishes Back-To-Back Sweep With Convincing Win

Marcus Smart led the way with eight assists, but Al Horford wasn’t far behind with seven of his own. Dennis Schröder also chipped in six assists in the win.

This ball movement though ? pic.twitter.com/Ju9RjV2m83 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 21, 2021

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jayson Tatum was the star of Boston’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday and didn’t miss a beat in the second night of the back-to-back. Tatum led the game with 33 points but also contributed in other areas with eight rebounds, five assists and even got a wild block on Thunder forward Lu Dort.

— Schröder continued to shine in Jaylen Brown’s absence. The Celtics guard finished with 29 points to go along with his six assists and four rebounds. Schröder now has scored 20 or more points in six of Boston’s last eight games and certainly looks comfortable with the first team.

Dennis Schröder continues to find a way to get buckets ? pic.twitter.com/7rHj845geJ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 21, 2021

— Smart and Grant Williams both deserve this spot for the Celtics. Smart did a little of everything for Boston finishing the night with seven points and eight assists, but also was key on the defensive end shutting down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Williams impressed as well and had one of his finer games of the season. The forward finished with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting and eight rebounds.

MARRRCUSSSSS SMAAAART pic.twitter.com/MltKziaWX0 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 21, 2021

WAGER WATCH

If you predicted Schröder was going to continue his red-hot streak, you were in luck. If you really had faith in him you could’ve nabbed his over/under point total at 17.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with solid odds at -105.