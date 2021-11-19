Celtics-Lakers: Enes Kanter Takes Shot At LeBron James Over China

NESN Logo Sign In

Enes Kanter is getting bolder by the day, and this time, he’s coming for the king.

The Boston Celtics center has not stopped speaking out against the Chinese government, despite his team’s games being blacked out as a result. Instead he’s ramping up his messaging on the customized sneakers he wears in games.

His most recent pair calls out LeBron James big time.

“Money over Morals for the ‘King,’ ” Kanter wrote in a Tweet on Thursday. “Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice. They really do ‘shut up & dribble’ when Big Boss says so. Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research?”

In the Tweet, Kanter posted photos of his sneakers, seeming to make fun of James for his dealings with Nike and comments a few years ago regarding Darryl Morey, who spoke out in support of Hong Kong.

James infamously said the then-Houston Rockets general manager was “misinformed and not educated on the situation” at the time of the 2019 controversy.

Kanter recently invited James and Michael Jordan to China to see the labor and humanitarian crisis he says is behind manufacturing Nike sneakers.