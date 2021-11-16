Celtics Insist Enes Kanter’s Usage Not Due To China Controversy

NESN Logo Sign In

Well, the Boston Celtics finally said something to Enes Kanter about his recent activist campaign against the Chinese government.

All season the center has been vocal about human rights issues in the country, putting the NBA’s interests in a lucrative audience overseas in jeopardy.

To this point the Celtics have not limited Kanter from using his platform to speak about about the causes dear to him; not when he called out Nike, said the NBA empowered him to take a stand or wore any customized sneaker in between.

But a recent comment regarding Kanter’s playing time seemingly resulted in the team having a word with him.

“Keep limiting me on the court, I will expose you off the court,” Kanter wrote on Twitter with an accompanying video.

Keep limiting me on the court,

I will expose you off the court. pic.twitter.com/pnIvlbrrtL — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 14, 2021

Was that a claim that the Celtics aren’t playing him because of this controversy, which caused Boston’s games to be blacked out in China?