Shohei Ohtani Did Something Only Four Others Have Done Since 2000

Shohei Ohtani had a season for the ages.

The Los Angeles Angels two-way star essentially was fully healthy for the first time of his young career and absolutely dominated on both sides of the ball.

Ohtani smashed 46 home runs and slashed .257/.372/.592 for Los Angeles while driving in 100 runs, scoring 103 runs and also stole 26 bases. He also made 23 starts on the hill and went 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA and struck out 156 batters en route to his first career American League Most Valuable Player award Thursday.

The 27-year-old’s season most certainly didn’t go unnoticed as he became the fifth Major League Baseball player since 2000 to unanimously win the MVP award. Ohtani joins Barry Bonds (2002), Albert Pujols (2009), teammate Mike Trout (2014) and Bryce Harper (2015).

If healthy, this could just be the beginning of Ohtani’s dominance.