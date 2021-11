NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum wasn’t playing around Saturday night.

The Boston Celtics forward started off hot with seven points in the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden, but looked even more impressive on the defensive end.

Early on in the quarter Thunder forward Luguentz Dort drove towards the basket and thought he had an easy lay up, but Tatum had something else to say about it.

Tatum’s getting it done on both ends of the court.