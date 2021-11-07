Christian Vázquez Pretty Much Confirms Red Sox Return With Tweet

NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Vázquez reportedly will return to the Red Sox in 2022 after Boston picked up the team option on his contract. And if you need more proof than the multiple reports that came out late Sunday, just check out the catcher’s Twitter account.

Vázquez posted a simple message at 5:07 p.m. ET, using a hashtag that paid homage to Red Sox Nation:

“#dirtywater,” he wrote.

The Red Sox later confirmed the report.

Vázquez will enter his age-31 season, his eighth with the franchise that drafted him in the ninth round in 2008. He finished the 2021 campaign slashing .258/.308/.352 with 49 RBIs and a career-high eight stolen bases.

Boston and eligible players had until 5 p.m. ET Sunday to make decisions that could impact their free-agency status. That included Vázquez as well as pitchers Garrett Richards and Martín Pérez, who reportedly had their team options declined. Starter Eduardo Rodriguez reportedly was extended a qualifying offer, while J.D. Martinez declined his opt-out clause.