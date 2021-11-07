Red Sox Rumors: J.D. Martinez Won’t Opt Out, Will Stay With Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

J.D. Martinez will run it back for one more year with the Boston Red Sox.

Martinez declined to exercise the opt-out clause in his contract and will stay with Boston for the 2022 season, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman and The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

The decision facing Martinez was perhaps the biggest question mark the Red Sox likewise were looking at this offseason, both from a financial and roster-building standpoint. With Martinez back in the fold, he figures to be the primary designated hitter once again while making $19.35 million.

It is suspected that MLB will welcome the universal designated hitter this offseason, which would have upped the number of teams that could be in the market for Martinez. However, it was no sure thing he would make the nearly $20 million he is set to earn next season, and new CBA negotiations this offseason could make for an interesting winner. In the end, he seemed to determine it was better to just take the money now, let the CBA situation get resolved, then hit free agency next offseason.

For years, there were concerns about Martinez opting out at some point. He never did though, and all told will play out the life of his contract with Boston (barring a trade) and will hit free agency next winter.