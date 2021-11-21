NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins didn’t lose any steam in the second intermission of Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

After taking the lead back in the second period thanks to a career night from Derek Forbort, Boston came out quick in the final frame and Craig Smith capitalized to give Boston a 4-2 lead less than 90 seconds in.

Nice to have you back, Smitty. pic.twitter.com/UzIJAqUQsn — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 21, 2021

The goal, assisted by Jake DeBrusk and Erik Haula, was Smith’s first of the season.

The right winger missed time with an undisclosed injury but practiced Wednesday in preparation for Saturday’s outing. And it seems like it paid off for the 32-year-old and the Bruins.