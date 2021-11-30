Here’s Three Biggest Things To Look For In Seahawks-Football Team Tilt

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s one more game on the docket after an exciting Week 12.

It certainly was an interesting week that featured three Thanksgiving day clashes, a few eye-popping performances and yet another dominant win by the New England Patriots. But before we’re able to move on to Week 13, the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Football Team will take the field for Monday Night Football.

Neither the Seahawks nor the Football Team have a winning record so far this season, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t anything on the line Monday.

Here are the three biggest storylines to look out for:

Final NFC playoff spot battle:

The Seahawks and Football Team both currently are out of the playoff picture, but a win Monday would greatly boost both of their chances. The Minnesota Vikings currently hold the seventh and final postseason spot, but have a 5-6 record. If the Football Team were to win they would tie the Vikings, while if the Seahawks were to win they would be a game back at 4-7.

Quarterback clash:

Russell Wilson vs. Taylor Heinicke. Wilson hasn’t had the season he had hoped for after suffering an injury early on but is back and healthy. Heinicke has had the opposite luck as Wilson. He wasn’t expected to play much of a role for the Football Team as Ryan Fitzpatrick was the expected starting quarterback, but after suffering an injury Week 1, Heinicke has stepped up and grabbed the reins.

Who’s streak will snap?:

The Seahawks and Football Team are in the middle of opposite streaks right now. Seattle enters Monday’s bout losers of its last two games — and four of its last five — while the Football Team actually is on a two-game winning streak after taking down the Cam Newton-led Carolina Panthers and Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers.